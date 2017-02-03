ORT: OR Preschool decision coming soon

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Oak Ridge municipal and school officials could start selecting a site for the new preschool as early as this month. There are two options being considered: Elm Grove Park and Scarboro Community Center.

Financing for the project, which would include bonds, could be included in the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

In the meantime, a petition drive has been started to oppose building the preschool at Elm Grove Park.

The park had previously been announced as the preferred site for the new preschool, which has been on the city’s wish list for many years. Elm Grove Park is a city-owned parcel in east Oak Ridge off East Tennessee Avenue. It’s the site of a former school, it’s relatively flat, and it has city-owned utilities. Also, there aren’t many obstacles that would affect construction, and site borings have already been done, city officials said last week.

But a day care center at Scarboro Community Center recently closed, and city officials are now also considering adding on to that city-owned building off Carver Avenue.

The two sites were discussed at a joint work session between the Oak Ridge Board of Education and Oak Ridge City Council on Thursday, January 26. Conceptual site plans and public safety statistics were presented to the two boards.

Studio Four Design, which presented the conceptual site plans, was asked to come back with more information about the two sites—an “apples to apples” comparison—at the February 27 school board meeting. The BOE could act at that meeting, and the City Council could take action during a March 13 meeting. The additional information could include rough cost estimates.

Those who oppose building at Elm Grove Park said most residents support the preschool program and would like to see its future assured, but they think the park is an inappropriate location.

Plans call for the new preschool to have 20 rooms, and possibly allow for expansion. The classrooms could be about 1,000 square feet each, and there would be boys’ and girls’ bathrooms for every two classrooms, Watson said.

