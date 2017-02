(Oak Ridge Today) An Anderson County jury has found Lee Harold Cromwell, 68, of Oak Ridge, guilty of one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault for killing one person and injuring others during a parking lot crash at Midtown Community Center after fireworks in Oak Ridge on July 4, 2015.

The 12-person jury unanimously returned the guilty verdicts just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.