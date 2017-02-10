ORHS senior wins Youth of the Year award

Oak Ridge High School senior Jordan Hannah has been named the Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley. Hannah was selected from among a group of four outstanding youth, according to a press release.

He will now compete for the Tennessee Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle, the press release said. Now in its 70th year, the Youth of the Year program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed, and inspire.

“Jordan is a terrific young man and will represent his club and community well at the state competition,” said Adam Wilson, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley.

The press release said Hannah has been attending the Oak Ridge Club since he was seven years old. He is a senior at Oak Ridge High School, where he has played four years of football. Hannah plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University next year and major in secondary education. Hannah also works part time for the Boys & Girls Club and volunteers numerous hours in the club sport programs, the press release said.

“I truly enjoy volunteering and giving back to the Club because the Club has done so much for me,” Hannah said. “I am very excited to be able to represent my Club and community at the state Youth of the Year competition in Nashville.”

“Jordan is always leading by example and gives back to his community in so many ways such as mentoring youth through volunteering in youth sports,” said Jennifer Pettyjohn, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley.

If Hannah wins at the state competition, he will compete for the title of Southeast Region Youth of the Year and an additional $10,000 college scholarship, renewable for four years up to $40,000.

Five regional winners will advance to Washington, D.C., in September 2017 to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $25,000, renewable each year up to $100,000, and will have the opportunity to meet with the president of the United States in the White House.

Hannah was selected by a panel of judges after panel interviews and club members’ speeches. A total of four competitors were included for the Clinch Valley Youth of the Year award. The other three were Mason Kocka of Harriman High School, Macy Hendrickson of Harriman High School, and Corrine Bailey of Oak Ridge High School. The panel of judges consisted of Jim Dodson of Oak Ridge City Council and Oak Ridge Schools, Junior Hendrickson of Roane County Commission, Kesha Shipe of CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, and Darren Osborne of Capital Financial Group.

The press release said Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year recognition program is presented by Disney, which has supported the youth advocacy organization for more than 50 years, empowering young people to reach their full potential and providing youth with access to the tools they need to build the great futures they imagine. Toyota, the signature sponsor of Youth of the Year, is dedicated to inspiring the next generations of engineers, thinkers, and leaders who will help drive the American economy, the release said. Additional support is provided by University of Phoenix, a committed partner that has worked with Boys & Girls Clubs of America on many academic success initiatives, and the Taco Bell Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier partner for teen empowerment, the press release said.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.