OR finally calls school due to illness; classes set to resume Monday

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge schools finally succumbed to the wave of illness that has closed so many school systems across East Tennessee this week.

Due to a high rate of not only student absences, but also teacher absences and difficulties in finding enough substitutes led Oak Ridge school leaders to cancel classes for Friday.

By closing, Oak Ridge joined school systems in Clinton as well as Anderson, Morgan, Roane, Knox, Blount, Scott, Loudon and numerous other county school systems in closing their doors through the second half of the week to allow everyone affected by the illnesses making the rounds a chance to rest and recuperate and give custodial staff members ample time to clean and disinfect school buildings.

Classes in all of these systems are set to resume on Monday February 13th.

