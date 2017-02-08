Oliver Springs man arrested, faces numerous drug charges

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force announced Wednesday that agents with the multi-jurisdictional agency arrested an Oliver Springs man on numerous charges after a “number of suspected drugs, a large quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, US currency and several firearms” were found at the scene of his January arrest.

In a press release issued this morning, 7th CTF Director Russell Barker said that the agency had been investigating the import of crystal meth into the area since March of 2015. On January 17th of this year, Barker says that his agents tracked down 46-year-old Leslie Steelman of Oliver Springs hiding under clothing in a back bedroom of a mobile home in Knoxville and, with the cooperation of other agencies, arrested him without incident.

Following his apprehension, agents searched the home where he was found and located approximately three pounds of suspected crystal meth, suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine and suspected MDMA, according to the release. In addition, officers also seized three guns and over $20,000 in cash. Steelman was taken to the Anderson County Jail on unrelated charges, including a probation violation, and since his arrest has appeared in court and committed to the state Department of Correction to serve a prison sentence.

The release states that charges against Steelman connected to last month’s arrest are still pending as officials await the results of testing of the suspected drugs at the TBI Crime Lab.

Steelman has a lengthy arrest record in Anderson County dating back to 2002, including drug and assault charges.

Barker said in the release that “We have been concerned about the appearance of a type of super-laboratory-produced crystal methamphetamine, or ice, which is a more pure form of the drug that is not locally made. This drug is imported through drug trafficking organizations just like cocaine or heroin. Interrupting this supply of crystal meth has been a long-term goal that we have worked hard on. I am very pleased with the work of our Agents and grateful for the assistance of the other agencies that have helped us. Getting this junk off the streets, along with the firearms we seized, makes our community safer for all of us.”

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force is an independent law enforcement agency made up of members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney General’s Office as well as the Clinton, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top police departments. The 7th CTF also routinely works with other federal, state and local agencies to investigate drug, violent and complex crimes.