Home / Local News / Older half of father-son duo apprehended in Campbell

Older half of father-son duo apprehended in Campbell

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

The senior half of a father-son duo wanted by Campbell County authorities was arrested Monday afternoon.

49-year-old Benny Dykes of LaFollette had been sought by Campbell County deputies on a probation violation charge for a couple of weeks and was arrested Monday without incident.

His son, 28-year-old Brian Dykes, has so far eluded capture. He is wanted on several charges in connection to a burglary at a home in the Coolidge community.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have information on the whereabouts of Brian Dykes, to call 423-562-7446.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Almost $10M in federal aid OKed for Sevier fire survivors

Nearly $10 million in federal disaster aid has been approved so far for survivors of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved