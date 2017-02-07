Older half of father-son duo apprehended in Campbell

The senior half of a father-son duo wanted by Campbell County authorities was arrested Monday afternoon.

49-year-old Benny Dykes of LaFollette had been sought by Campbell County deputies on a probation violation charge for a couple of weeks and was arrested Monday without incident.

His son, 28-year-old Brian Dykes, has so far eluded capture. He is wanted on several charges in connection to a burglary at a home in the Coolidge community.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have information on the whereabouts of Brian Dykes, to call 423-562-7446.