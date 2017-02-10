Oak Ridge’s Jones up for Mr. Basketball

Hermitage, Tennessee, February 10, 2017 – The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2016-2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 33rd year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
The draw for the Division I boys’ state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5:00 p.m. The draw for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro.
2017 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL AWARD FINALISTS
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Ashtyn Baker, Northpoint Christian
Anna Jones, USJ
Antoinette Lewis, Harding Academy
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jordyn Cambridge, Ensworth
Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy
Myah LeFlore, St. Benedict
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Ali Golden, Huntland
Taylor Lamb, South Greene
Kara Meadows, Clarkrange
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Akira Levy, Upperman
Jacobi Lynn, McMinn Central
Erica Haynes-Overton, East Nashville
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Anastasia Hayes, Riverdale
Jayla Hemingway, Houston
Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Chase Hayden, St. George’s
Malik Riddle, Rossville Christian
Chase Ridenour, Webb School of Knoxville
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jr. Clay, McCallie
Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy
James Wiseman, Ensworth
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Josh Conrad, W.E.B. Dubois
Tyreke Key, Clay County
Parker Stewart, Union City
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Parrish Hewitt, Douglass
Bo Hodges, Maplewood
Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Tyler Harris, Cordova
Tajion Jones, Oak Ridge
Alex Lomax, Memphis East