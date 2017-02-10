Oak Ridge’s Jones up for Mr. Basketball

Hermitage, Tennessee, February 10, 2017 – The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2016-2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 33rd year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

The draw for the Division I boys’ state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5:00 p.m. The draw for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro.

* * * * *

2017 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL AWARD FINALISTS

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Ashtyn Baker, Northpoint Christian

Anna Jones, USJ

Antoinette Lewis, Harding Academy

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jordyn Cambridge, Ensworth

Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy

Myah LeFlore, St. Benedict

Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Ali Golden, Huntland

Taylor Lamb, South Greene

Kara Meadows, Clarkrange

Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Akira Levy, Upperman

Jacobi Lynn, McMinn Central

Erica Haynes-Overton, East Nashville

Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Anastasia Hayes, Riverdale

Jayla Hemingway, Houston

Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Chase Hayden, St. George’s

Malik Riddle, Rossville Christian

Chase Ridenour, Webb School of Knoxville

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jr. Clay, McCallie

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy

James Wiseman, Ensworth

Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Josh Conrad, W.E.B. Dubois

Tyreke Key, Clay County

Parker Stewart, Union City

Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Parrish Hewitt, Douglass

Bo Hodges, Maplewood

Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic

Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Tyler Harris, Cordova

Tajion Jones, Oak Ridge

Alex Lomax, Memphis East