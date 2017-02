The spring training season for rowers on the Oak Ridge rowing course runs from February 9 to March 5.

Oak Ridge and Anderson County tourism officials said Tuesday that there will be 31 different teams coming to town this year, with 40 to 50 rowers on each team. Each team generally stays in town for a week at a time.

Rowing has a $2 million impact on the community, according to Adventure Anderson County and Explore Oak Ridge.