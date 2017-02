MPNHP to be discussed at DAR meeting

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be discussed at a February 11 meeting. It’s a meeting of the Clinch Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The guest speaker will be Frank Graham from the National Park Service.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge.

Call (865) 567-8250 if you are interested in DAR or have questions.