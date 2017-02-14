Mary Lou Hammons Arthur, age 82 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Summit View of Lake City. She was born on July 8, 1934 in Clinton to the late William Hammons “Bill” and Velma Tanzalla Manning Hammons. Mary enjoyed gardening, flower gardening, crocheting, and most of all, having her grandchildren to spoil and enjoy. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arthur, sister, Mandy Smith, brother, Clifton Hammons, and nephews, Marvin and Jimmy Murray.

Children Roy To Wilson

Robert A. Arthur, Jr. and wife Kim

Shelia Bolden and husband Robby Bolden

Elizabeth T. “Panzy” Arthur

Grandchildren Elizabeth “Beth” Arthur

Robert Lee Bolden and Samantha

Michael Robert Arthur

Great Granddaughter Peyton Daniel

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: 2 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Robbins Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com