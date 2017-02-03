Man, dog wounded in Wednesday shooting incident

A man and his dog were injured after shots were fired at a home in Oak Ridge on Wednesday night, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 325 Louisiana Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The resident, 27-year-old Dylan Squires, told officers that he heard a knock on his front door. When he opened the door, Squires said, he observed a man, dressed in all black clothing and a ski mask, approaching his porch.

Squires told investigators that he closed the door, ran for a weapon, and immediately heard gun shots coming through the house. He returned gunfire from within the home. Squires was struck in the leg by debris that caused minor injury. Squires’ dog was also hit by a projectile. Both Squires and his dog are expected to make a full recovery.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information on this incident should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399 and ask to speak to an officer or detective.