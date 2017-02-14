Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Love your Library’ book sale at RSCC-OR

The Coffey Library at Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge campus will host its annual “Love Your Library” book sale Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.

The sale will include fiction, non-fiction, hardback books, paperbacks, textbooks, cookbooks, foreign language, children’s books, craft books, and more. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Checks need to be payable to the Roane State Foundation. Prices range from $1-3.

The campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue. For more information, contact Christi Moss at (865) 354-3000, ext. 4739, or mosscl@roanestate.edu.

