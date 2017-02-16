Lady Dragons advance; CHS boys vs. Campbell County tonight

The District 3AAA basketball tournament’s first round wrapped up Wednesday night at Clinton.

In the girls’ game, the Clinton Lady Dragons followed the example set by their male counterparts the previous night by building a big lead, losing that lead, briefly trailing late and finding a way to hang for a hard-fought 55-48 win over Gibbs. Danyel Joy scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and Nikki Jones picked up the slack in the second half, scoring 12 of her 19 points after intermission.

The win was the first postseason victory for Clinton Head Coach Alicia Phillips, whose Lady Dragons advanced to a 6:00 pm Friday quarterfinal with third-seeded Powell. (Coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press).

In the final first round game of the boys’ tournament, Halls held off a late rally by Anderson County and advanced to a Friday quarterfinal with Powell with a 62-54 win over the Mavericks. Anderson County was led by Riley Sexton with 19 points.

The quarterfinal round begins this evening at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium with a girls’ elimination game between Anderson County and Halls, the winner of which will face top-seeded Oak Ridge in a Saturday semifinal. The second game matches up Clinton’s boys and Campbell County with live coverage on WYSH & WQLA beginning at 7:30 pm. The Cougars have beaten the Dragons three times this season so Clinton hoping that the fourth time is the charm as the winner moves on to a Saturday semifinal against Oak Ridge and the loser gets ready for the offseason.