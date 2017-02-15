Home / Obituaries / Kathleen Sharp, age 89, of Andersonville

Kathleen Sharp, age 89, of Andersonville

Obituaries

Kathleen Sharp, age 89, of Andersonville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Physician’s Regional Medical Center. She was born in Harlan, KY on February 10, 1928 to the late Joseph and Luella Brown Hooks. Kathleen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Andersonville. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathleen enjoyed spending her time doing crafts of any type. In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by, husband, Conley Lewis Sharp Sr.; sisters, Gladys Hooks and Ivalee Bullock; brothers, Ancil, Bill, Frank and Claude Hooks.

Survived by:

Son…………Conley Lewis Sharp Jr. and wife Sandra
Grandchildren…..Kate Bennett and husband Alex
Brice Sharp
Joseph Sharp
Sarah Sharp
Great Granddaughter… Haley Bennett
Sister…….Faye Carmony
Many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church in Andersonville on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Steve Lakin officiating. Kathleen’s interment will be held at the New Loyston Cemetery on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com

