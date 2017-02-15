Jerry Giles age 59, of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jerry loved spending time with his grandson, Braxton. He loved the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing. Jerry was of the Baptist faith.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Beulah Giles; first wife, Donna Giles, brother; Samuel Eugene Giles; and brother in law, Jeff Powell.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy Giles of Clinton, TN; daughter, LaDonna Spicher and husband, Michael of Clinton, TN; brother, Clayton Thomas of Clinton, TN; sisters, Peggy Ann Graham of Clinton, TN, Beatrice Giles of Clinton, TN, and Barbara Jaquet and husband, Leon of Clinton, TN; grandson, Braxton Spicher of Clinton, TN; step sons, Aaron Hill of Clinton, TN, and Justin Lance of Clinton, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Jerry’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, with his funeral service following at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jerry’s interment will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

