Jefferson MS team wins state LEGO title

The Master Builders of Oak Ridge’s Jefferson Middle School are the Tennessee FIRST LEGO League champions for the second straight year after winning the state tournament Feb. 11 in Cookeville.

Jefferson teacher and Master Builders Coach Lexi Scott said her team has worked since August in preparing for the state tournament.

“We meet at least twice a week after school for an hour and a half,” Scott said after her team was presented the state championship trophy sponsored by Oak Ridge Associated Universities. “They do a lot of hard work. The kids do research on their own. They read a lot books and journals. There is a lot of practice and dedication from the kids.

Next up for the Master Builders is the World Tournament in April in Houston.

“We’re just very excited and we want to thank all the sponsors,” Scott said. “We’re ready to go to Houston.”

Another Jefferson team, the Atomic City Eagles, finished third behind a neighborhood team from Knoxville finishing second. The Atomic City Eagles won the state tournament two years ago as Jefferson has now had a state champion three straight years.

The Tennessee FIRST LEGO League state tournament is co-sponsored by UT-Battelle and Tennessee Tech.