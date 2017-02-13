Home / Featured / Jefferson MS team wins state LEGO title

Jefferson MS team wins state LEGO title

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

The Master Builders of Oak Ridge’s Jefferson Middle School are the Tennessee FIRST LEGO League champions for the second straight year after winning the state tournament Feb. 11 in Cookeville.

Jefferson teacher and Master Builders Coach Lexi Scott said her team has worked since August in preparing for the state tournament.

“We meet at least twice a week after school for an hour and a half,” Scott said after her team was presented the state championship trophy sponsored by Oak Ridge Associated Universities. “They do a lot of hard work. The kids do research on their own. They read a lot books and journals. There is a lot of practice and dedication from the kids.

Next up for the Master Builders is the World Tournament in April in Houston.

“We’re just very excited and we want to thank all the sponsors,” Scott said. “We’re ready to go to Houston.”

Another Jefferson team, the Atomic City Eagles, finished third behind a neighborhood team from Knoxville finishing second. The Atomic City Eagles won the state tournament two years ago as Jefferson has now had a state champion three straight years.

The Tennessee FIRST LEGO League state tournament is co-sponsored by UT-Battelle and Tennessee Tech.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Today (Monday Feb. 13th) is ‘Dine & Donate’ Day

On Monday, February 13, eleven local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved