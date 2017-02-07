James “Randy” Clear, age 67 of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017. Randy retired from Y-12/Martin Marietta as a Pipe Fitter after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and was born September 26, 1949 to the late Henry and Lydia Clear.

He is survived by:

Sister………………….. Bonnie “Henrietta” Adkins of Andersonville

Nephews……………. John Sawyer & Erica and Millie & Jasie

Tom Sawyer & wife Carrie and their children, Taylor, John Thomas & Olivia all of Andersonville

Host of friends, neighbors, and Cousins

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com