Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries

James “Randy” Clear, age 67 of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017.  Randy retired from Y-12/Martin Marietta as a Pipe Fitter after 30 plus years of service.  He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and was born September 26, 1949 to the late Henry and Lydia Clear.

He is survived by:

Sister…………………..                        Bonnie “Henrietta” Adkins of Andersonville

Nephews…………….             John Sawyer & Erica and Millie & Jasie

Tom Sawyer & wife Carrie and their children, Taylor, John Thomas & Olivia all of Andersonville

Host of friends, neighbors, and Cousins

 

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

 

