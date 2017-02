Jacqueline “Jackie” Dawn Hargrove Kelly, 51, of Oak Ridge passed away Saturday February 4th.

Her family will receive friends Thursday February 9th from 4 to 7 pm at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge with her funeral service to follow in chapel.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday February 10th at 10 am Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Weatherford Mortuary of Oak Ridge is in charge of arrangements.

