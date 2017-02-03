International Festival returns to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge

Indigenous Vibes, a culture-based entertainment group that creates positive vibrations using traditional West African drums, will be the featured performer when the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge hosts its annual International Festival on Saturday, February 18.

Led by Obayana Ajanaku, Indigenous Vibes drummers use the djembe drums to bring the message of diversity, confidence, unity, and pride through their entertainment, a press release said. The festival audience will be invited to participate in dancing to the drum rhythm.

The family-friendly International Festival will present entertainment, crafts, and cuisines from cultures around the world, with musical and dance entertainment on stage throughout the day and crafts for children to make and take home, the press release said.

The festival entertainment will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. February 18 at the Children’s Museum, which is at 461 West Outer Drive, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Frank Murphy and museum board member Gene Patterson, of CNS-Y-12, along with Kristin Farley and Tearsa Smith of WATE-TV, will share duties as emcees for the festival.

Among performers will be Spice of India Dancers, Lucia’s Arte Y Pasión Flamenca dancers, Meraki Greek Dancers, Japanese Harp and Guitar, Scandinavian Dancers, Argentine Tango Club, a comedy improv group, Angela Floyd Dance School, and Kendo Modern Japanese Martial Arts, the press release said. National Martial Arts will present an interactive karate demonstration.

Among arts and crafts demonstrations will be basket weaving by Fox Hollow Creations in the Museum’s Appalachian Exhibit and corn shuck doll demonstrations by Broadway Studios and Gallery.

Food booths will have dishes from nearly a dozen countries available to purchase, including India, the Middle East, Poland, Norway, Cuba, Japan, Greece, Thailand, and Bolivia. Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s Café and Market, and Cheesecakes and Breads by Rick will host food booths. Hosting cultural and crafts booths will be International Student Exchange, Nuestros Niῆos, a non-profit offering Guatemalan crafts, Sons of Norway, Spice of India, Knox Asian Festival, Taoist Tai Chi Society, National Martial Arts, Shigeko Uppuluri with Japanese snacks and origami, and Kris Light, with photographs, jewelry, and crafts.

The Knoxville Area Model Railroaders will operate model trains at the World of Trains exhibit during the festival, and the Train Garden will be open, weather permitting. Royal Magic Events will offer face painting and balloon animals for a small fee.

Admission to the International Festival is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children 3-18, and $1 off each category for museum members. The event is free for children two and under.

For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074, or see the Children’s Museum website at www.childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.