Imagination Library license plate unveiled

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

Dolly Parton has unveiled a special Imagination Library license plate that will benefit her program that provides more than a million books to children for free each month.

The colorful plate features the Imagination Library’s logo and Parton’s likeness with a silhouette of the Great Smoky Mountains in the background.

The Dollywood Foundation plans to contribute its portion of the plate proceeds directly to county Imagination Library programs in Tennessee.

The Dolly Parton/Imagination Library plate quickly reached its 1,000 pre-order requirement, allowing it to go into production.

The plates that were pre-ordered are beginning to arrive at local county clerk’s offices. Plates can be personalized for an additional fee through the Department of Revenue.

