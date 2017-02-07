Home / Local News / House destroyed by fire

House destroyed by fire

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigationg what caused a fire that destroyed an unoccupied home on Beech Grove Lane in the Rocky Top are3a Sunday night.

Anderson County deputies were among those who responded to the fire at the home at 1508 Beech Grove Lane shortly before 9:30 pm Sunday night and reported that the house was fully engulfed by flames upon their arrival.

Authorities determined that the house was vacant at the time of the fire, which was extinguished by crews from the Briceville and Medford Volunteer Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Older half of father-son duo apprehended in Campbell

The senior half of a father-son duo wanted by Campbell County authorities was arrested Monday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved