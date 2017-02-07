House destroyed by fire

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigationg what caused a fire that destroyed an unoccupied home on Beech Grove Lane in the Rocky Top are3a Sunday night.

Anderson County deputies were among those who responded to the fire at the home at 1508 Beech Grove Lane shortly before 9:30 pm Sunday night and reported that the house was fully engulfed by flames upon their arrival.

Authorities determined that the house was vacant at the time of the fire, which was extinguished by crews from the Briceville and Medford Volunteer Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.