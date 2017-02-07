Home / Featured / Hoops schedule changes

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 26 Views

With Knox County schools closed today and Wednesday due to illness, there are a few schedule changes.

Tonight’s Oak Ridge at Halls doubleheader and the Gibbs at Campbell County doubleheader have been postponed. Oak Ridge will now visit Halls Thursday while Campbell County will entertain Gibbs on Saturday. Tonight, Oak Ridge and campbell County will move up their game that was supposed to be played Friday to tonight with the Cougars visiting the Wildcats.

Here on WYSH & WQLA, all will remain the same as Anderson County plays at Clinton on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

