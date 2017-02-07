Home / Local Sports / High school hoops polls released

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 26 Views

High school basketball polls for this week were released on Monday.

In the AAA girls’ poll, Oak Ridge is up to #3, with Bearden at #4, Morristown West at #7 and Cuumberland County at #10.

In the AA girls’ poll, Gatlinburg-Pittmann is #7 with Fulton cracking the top ten at #10.

On the boys’ side in Class AAA, Oak Ridge is #2 while Maryville is in a three-way tie for #5.

In Class AA, the Catholic boys remain #1 with Fulton at #3.

In the Class A boys’ poll, Grace Christian is #6 with Harriman at #9.

