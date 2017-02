The final AP Tennessee high school basketball polls for the regular season were released on Monday.

In the Class AAA boys’ poll, Oak Ridge finished the regular season at #2, while Maryville finished at #8.

The AA boys’ poll still has Catholic at #1 and Fulton at #4.

The Class A boys’ poll shows Grace Christian at #5 and Harriman at #9.

The girls’ AAA poll has Oak Ridge at #3, Bearden at #4 and Morristown West at #9.

The girls’ AA poll shows Gatlinburg-Pittman at #7 and Fulton at #9.