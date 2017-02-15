The Museum of Appalachia in Norris is offering half-off their regular admission rates every Wednesday through March 1st. For more on this and other specials or discounts being offered by area businesses and attractions, visit www.yallcome.org or www.exploreoakridge.com/.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / Half-off Museum of Appalachia rates for a limited time
Check Also
D3AAA final standings, tourney schedule
Final D3AAA girls’ standings Oak Ridge Campbell County Powell Halls Anderson County Clinton Gibbs Central …