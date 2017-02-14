GSMNP announces Spur lane closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary, single-lane closures on the Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning in late February through mid June for paving operations.

Estes Brothers Construction, Inc. of Jonesville, VA was awarded the contract for $6,388,630 to make paving repairs on both directions of the roadway, as well as the crossover bridges at Gum Stand, King Branch, Gnatty Branch, Huskey Grove, Flat Branch, Wiley Oakley, and Little Smoky roads.

Work includes milling and replacing the asphalt surface on the roadway, pulloffs, and crossover bridges. It also involves installation of concrete curb and gutter in areas where the road shoulder needs repair, application of new pavement markings, replacement of traffic signs, and selective replacement of timber guardrails.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures, days and nights, for the duration of the contract. No work will be allowed on holidays or on weekends from noon on Friday through Monday morning. In addition, no work will occur from April 6 through April 23 due to expected heavy traffic over the Easter holiday. Access into and out of the side roads off the Spur could be affected at times. Park officials will provide more detailed information on scheduled traffic interruptions when it becomes available.

The project will be managed by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Division Office of Eastern Federal Lands in Sevierville in conjunction with the National Park Service. The project is expected be complete by June 15, but work schedules may be revised if inclement weather affects work progress.

For more information about road conditions, please follow at SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.