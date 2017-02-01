Home / Featured / Grand jury to consider murder charges; one victim worked in OR

Grand jury to consider murder charges; one victim worked in OR

Jim Harris

The case against a Knox County man accused of killing and mutilating his parents was bound over to a grand jury. 

28-year-old Joel Guy Jr. is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths on his parents Lisa and Joel Guy Sr. in late November 2016.

Authorities believe Guy murdered his parents between November 25th and 26th. Both Lisa and Joel Guy Sr. were stabbed and dismembered. Authorities discovered their remains in multiple rooms in their West Knox County house while conducting a welfare check after Lisa Guy’s co-workers at an Oak Ridge architecture firm became concerned when she did not show up for work after the Thanksgiving holiday. Joel Guy Jr. allegedly placed portions of their remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy the evidence. Investigators had previously hinted that Guy’s parents were about to cut him off financially, which could provide the motive in the shocking double murder.

FBI agents arrested Joel Guy Jr. at his apartment complex in Baton Rouge, La., on November 29th and he was extradited back to Tennessee a short time later.

Guy is being held at the Knox County Jail on $2 million bond.

