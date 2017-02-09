Home / Community Bulletin Board / Free Medical Clinic serves Anderson, Roane, Morgan counties

Free Medical Clinic serves Anderson, Roane, Morgan counties

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Are you without health insurance? The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge provides primary care to uninsured residents of Anderson, Roane, and Morgan counties. FMC provides all services free of charge, and is guided by the principle that everyone should have access to healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay.  FMC has two locations, one in Oak Ridge and one in Harriman. The Oak Ridge clinic is located at 116 East Division Road, and is open Monday – Thursday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The Harriman clinic is located at 521 Devonia Street, and is open on Thursdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Call 865-483-3904 for an appointment or visit our website at www.fmcor.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton BOE to meet at Clinton ES

Due to the ongoing renovations at Clinton City Hall, this month’s meeting of the Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved