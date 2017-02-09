Free Medical Clinic serves Anderson, Roane, Morgan counties

Are you without health insurance? The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge provides primary care to uninsured residents of Anderson, Roane, and Morgan counties. FMC provides all services free of charge, and is guided by the principle that everyone should have access to healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay. FMC has two locations, one in Oak Ridge and one in Harriman. The Oak Ridge clinic is located at 116 East Division Road, and is open Monday – Thursday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The Harriman clinic is located at 521 Devonia Street, and is open on Thursdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Call 865-483-3904 for an appointment or visit our website at www.fmcor.org.