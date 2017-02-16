Home / Featured / Exciting times for two area athletics programs

Exciting times for two area athletics programs

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

The Campbell County Board of Education voted this week to allocate $15,000 to complete work on the Campbell County High School soccer field before the start of the boys’ season next month.

Officials say that while $162,048 has already been invested in the new field, most of that has come from private donations and in-kind services with only $28,000 of taxpayer money.

Similarly, it is a busy time for the Clinton High School athletic department, with several projects on the horizon.

Earlier this week, the Clinton Municipal Planning Commission approved plans for the on-campus All-Sports facility at CHS, a project expected to cost around $1.2 million, with $200,000 from the county School Board and the rest coming from private and in-kind donations. A March 1st groundbreaking is set and officials are expecting to have the new facility completed by the start of the 2017-18 school year.

On his Facebook page, Clinton Athletic Director Brad Collette also said that efforts are underway to erect a new outfield wall at the baseball field at Jaycee Park, the home of the Diamond Dragons.

Also planned for 2018: a new indoor softball facility, upgrades to the sound systems at the city football field and the CHS gymnasium, obtaining a track timing device so that the school can host meets, re-do the floor of the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium and build a sand volleyball court on campus.

Collette closed his post by saying that “by the end of 2018, Clinton Athletics is [going to] look and sound a lot different.”

We will keep you updated on the status of these projects as developments warrant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cromwell guilty of vehicular homicide, 8 counts of aggravated assault

An Anderson County jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before convicting 68-year-old Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved