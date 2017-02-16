Exciting times for two area athletics programs

The Campbell County Board of Education voted this week to allocate $15,000 to complete work on the Campbell County High School soccer field before the start of the boys’ season next month.

Officials say that while $162,048 has already been invested in the new field, most of that has come from private donations and in-kind services with only $28,000 of taxpayer money.

Similarly, it is a busy time for the Clinton High School athletic department, with several projects on the horizon.

Earlier this week, the Clinton Municipal Planning Commission approved plans for the on-campus All-Sports facility at CHS, a project expected to cost around $1.2 million, with $200,000 from the county School Board and the rest coming from private and in-kind donations. A March 1st groundbreaking is set and officials are expecting to have the new facility completed by the start of the 2017-18 school year.

On his Facebook page, Clinton Athletic Director Brad Collette also said that efforts are underway to erect a new outfield wall at the baseball field at Jaycee Park, the home of the Diamond Dragons.

Also planned for 2018: a new indoor softball facility, upgrades to the sound systems at the city football field and the CHS gymnasium, obtaining a track timing device so that the school can host meets, re-do the floor of the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium and build a sand volleyball court on campus.

Collette closed his post by saying that “by the end of 2018, Clinton Athletics is [going to] look and sound a lot different.”

We will keep you updated on the status of these projects as developments warrant.