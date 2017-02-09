Ex-lawyer pleads to theft from clients

A former Campbell County attorney pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to using client trust accounts to pay off personal debts before repaying his clients.

57-year-old Mark Troutman, a third-generation lawyer, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted theft over $60,000 and one count of attempted theft of over $10,000 and was placed on judicial diversion for 15 years. During that time, his law license will remain suspended. In addition, Troutman was ordered to pay restitution for the harm his actions caused to one victim’s credit card and another victim for out-of-pocket expenses. He was also ordered to pay $2000 to victim’s assistance assessment and $225 to the Economic Crime Fund.

The District Attorney’s office issued a statement later in the day that read, in part, “It is important to note that no client ever lost any money and all monies were repaid prior to the initiation of any criminal investigation or complaint to the Board of Professional Responsibility. Mr. Troutman’s clients were only delayed in receiving their money for a short time, ranging from a few weeks to a few months, not years.”