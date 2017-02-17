Dragons, Lady Mavs advance in D3AAA tourney

The Clinton Dragons advanced to their first Region tournament since the 2013 season Thursday with an overtime win over Campbell County 63-54.

Last year, Clinton eliminated Campbell County in double-overtime in the first round of the D3AAA tournament but the Cougars responded by winning the three previous meetings with the Dragons this season. The fourth time proved to be the charm as the Dragon defense was stout and Clinton crashed the glass all night. Daraon Jones led a balanced attack with 17 points for CHS and hit several key free throws down the stretch in regulation and the extra period.

Clinton earned a date with top-seeded Oak Ridge in a Saturday semifinal and a berth in next week’s region tournament as they improved to 12-15 on the season. We will have live coverage of that game Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Campbell County’s season ended at 19-12 despite 15 points from Jacob Walden.

On the girls’ side of the bracket Thursday, Anderson County got 14 points each from Maddie Sickau and Brooklin McCoy as the Lady Mavs eliminated Halls 51-45, earning their own shot at the top-seeded Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats Saturday at 6 at Clinton.

Tonight, the District tournament quarterfinal round concludes with the Clinton Lady Dragons taking on the third-seeded Powell Panthers, who have handily won the two previous meetings, at 6:00 right here on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press, which will pre-empt Trading Time Primetime one more time, tonight beginning at 6 pm. The winner will play Campbell County Saturday afternoon. In the second game at Clinton tonight, the Halls boys play Powell for a berth in the semifinals on Saturday and a date with Karns.

Elsewhere, the District 4A tourney saw Coalfield’s boys beat Oliver Springs 79-59 and Wartburg’s boys eliminate Sunbright 80-28.

In girls’ action in D3A, Grace Christian knocked off Rockwood 38-30, Tellico Plains downed Harriman 60-26 and Greenback took down Midway 47-32.