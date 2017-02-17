Home / Obituaries / Douglas “Doug” Gose, age 70 of Knoxville

Douglas “Doug” Gose, age 70 of Knoxville

Obituaries

Douglas “Doug” Gose, age 70 of Knoxville passed away on February 17, 2017 a few hours short of his 71st birthday at his residence.   Douglas retired from Y-12 as a Pipe Fitter and was a member of Dante Baptist Church.  Preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Trula Gose

He is survived by:

His loving wife…………..     Patsy Gose

Children…………………..       Nicole Gose & fiancé Evan Arnold

                  Rene’e McMurry & husband Allen

Grandchildren……….          Brandon & wife Alyssa Hawkins

                  Jack “Jay” Douglas Hawkins

                  Gage Decker

Great Grandsons…….        Dalton Hawkins and Eli Hawkins

Sister……………….                 Georgiana & husband Albert Lacy

Sisters-in-laws………..         Della Buhl

                  Alice & husband Donald Daugherty

Brother-in-law………..        Alvin Buhl

Nephew…………..                 Jimmy Bell

Niece…………….                    Carol Bell

Several other nieces and nephews

Canine Campanion…..       Molly

 

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow.  His graveside will be 11:00 am,Monday at Lynch Bethel Cemetery in Knoxville.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

