Douglas “Doug” Gose, age 70 of Knoxville passed away on February 17, 2017 a few hours short of his 71st birthday at his residence. Douglas retired from Y-12 as a Pipe Fitter and was a member of Dante Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Trula Gose

He is survived by:

His loving wife………….. Patsy Gose

Children………………….. Nicole Gose & fiancé Evan Arnold

Rene’e McMurry & husband Allen

Grandchildren………. Brandon & wife Alyssa Hawkins

Jack “Jay” Douglas Hawkins

Gage Decker

Great Grandsons……. Dalton Hawkins and Eli Hawkins

Sister………………. Georgiana & husband Albert Lacy

Sisters-in-laws……….. Della Buhl

Alice & husband Donald Daugherty

Brother-in-law……….. Alvin Buhl

Nephew………….. Jimmy Bell

Niece……………. Carol Bell

Several other nieces and nephews

Canine Campanion….. Molly

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 11:00 am,Monday at Lynch Bethel Cemetery in Knoxville. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com