D3AAA tournament underway; AC girls survive, advance; Clinton boys take floor Tuesday

The District 3AAA basketball tournament began on Monday at Clinton High School with two first-round games in the ladies’ bracket.

The 5th-seeded Anderson County Lady Mavs held off an upset bid from 8th seeded Central, 37-35, and 4th-seeded Halls made quick work of 9th-seeded Karns, 74-30. Anderson County and Halls will play in one girls’ quarterfinal Thursday night at 6:00 at the Don Lockard Gymnasium.

Tonight (Tuesday February 14th), the boys’ tournament gets started with two games. At 6:00, right here on WYSH and WQLA, the fifth-seeded Clinton Dragons host the 8th-seeded Central Bobcats. The second game tonight will feature 4th-seeded Campbell County against 9th-seeded Gibbs.

Clinton and Central split their two regular season meetings, with each winning on the other’s home floor—Clinton taking a 59-46 decision in Knoxville in December and Central winning 66-58 in Clinton on January 31st. Since that January meeting, though, both teams closed the regular season in strong fashion, with the Bobcats winning three of their last four games down the stretch and the Dragons having won three straight.

With both teams playing their best basketball of the season, it should be a great game, so tune in tonight at 6:00 pm for a special edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press—Central versus Clinton in round one of the District tournament.

A quick programming note: due to the District 3AAA basketball tournament schedule, which has Clinton’s boys playing tonight at 6:00 and the Lady Dragons taking on Gibbs Wednesday night at 6:00, Trading Time Primetime will return on Thursday February 16th at 6 pm.