Cromwell trial underway

The trial of the man accused of backing his pickup truck through a crowded parking lot following the July 4th fireworks show in 2015 in Oak Ridge began on Monday in Clinton.

A pool of some 115 potential jurors was whittled down to 15 on Monday—12 jurors and three alternates—with eight men and seven women chosen to serve.

Now 68-year-old Lee Cromwell was indicted on numerous charges in May of 2016 by the Anderson County grand jury in connection to the deadly crash on July 4th, 2015 in the parking lot of the Midtown Community Center, which was crowded at the time as the city’s annual fireworks display in Bissell Park had just ended.

37-year-old James Robinson of Knoxville died pushing his daughter out of the path of Cromwell’s Dodge Ram pickup, which backed up through the parking lot at what witnesses described as a high rate of speed. 11 other people, including several children, also suffered injuries, although none of them were considered life-threatening.

Cromwell and his defense attorneys have maintained that the throttle on his truck got stuck, preventing him from slowing down or stopping, but testimony given during previous hearings indicated that investigators found no problems with the vehicle and said that there were no active recalls on the truck that would have affected the throttle. Both sides will present evidence to back up their claims.

Cromwell was indicted on charges of: vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, criminally negligent homicide, 12 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Testimony began Monday afternoon following opening arguments from the prosecution and defense and the first witness to testify was an Oak Ridge Police officer, who illustrated for jurors what the scene looked like immediately after the crash.

Testimony will continue today and the trial is expected to last for about three days.