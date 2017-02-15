Cromwell trial continues

Testimony continued Tuesday in the homicide trial of 68-year-old Lee Cromwell, the man accused of backing his pickup truck through the crowded parking lot at the Midtown Community Center after the 2015 July 4th fireworks show in Oak Ridge.

Among those taking the stand were the widow and the daughter of 37-year-old James Robinson of Knoxville, who was killed after being struck by the truck as he pushed his daughter out of its path. Julia Robinson told jurors that she was able to tell her husband that his children were safe before he died. His now 11-year-old daughter talked about being pushed out of the way and seeing her father under the truck.

Also taking the stand Tuesday was an expert witness for the defense who attempted to bolster Cromwell’s claim that the crash was an accident. Cromwell says that the throttle on his Dodge Ram pickup got stuck and a defense witness testified that it is also possible that Cromwell’s gas pedal may have been jammed by a floormat or that he believed he had his foot on the brake pedal instead of the gas.

A prosecution witness, a mechanic at Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Oak Ridge, testified that he had examined Cromwell’s vehicle following the crash and found nothing that would “make it take off by itself.”

Cromwell faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, 12 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. He will not testify on his own behalf. The jury could begin its deliberations as early as today following the closing arguments from both the defense and the prosecution.

The case is being tried before Senior Judge Paul Summers, who was appointed to handle it after Judge Don Elledge recused himself. Cromwell, a so-called sovereign citizen who does not recognize government authority, filed liens against Elledge and several other court and law enforcement officials.