Cromwell trial begins Monday

(Oak Ridge Today) The homicide trial for Lee Harold Cromwell, the defendant in a fatal parking lot crash after fireworks in Oak Ridge on July 4, 2015, started Monday in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton.

The trial started with jury selection. About 115 potential jurors received instructions from Senior Judge Paul Summers on Monday morning.

A jury of 12 people and three alternates will be selected from among the potential jurors.

Summers, appointed to hear the case after Judge Don Elledge recused himself because of liens filed by Cromwell, said he expects the trial to last three days, although that is not guaranteed.

The 68-year-old Cromwell is accused of killing James Robinson of Knoxville and injuring 11 others when he backed his Dodge Ram pickup truck through the crowded parking lot at the Midtown Community Center on July 4, 2015, after fireworks at Alvin K. Bissell Park.

Cromwell was indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury on May 3, 2016. The indictments alleged that Cromwell recklessly killed James Robinson with his truck and assaulted, with his vehicle, Robinson and 11 others.

The specific charges in the indictments were vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, criminally negligent homicide, 12 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment when a deadly weapon is involved, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The defense has said the throttle in Cromwell’s Dodge Ram pickup truck stuck.

Police said they found no evidence of a malfunction in the pickup, and there were no active recalls on it that would have affected the throttle.

Anderson County Deputy District Attorney General Tony Craighead is the prosecutor in the trial.