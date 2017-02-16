CPD, other agencies aid TBI with arrest warrant

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers assisted the TBI in arresting a suspect in South Clinton Wednesday.

Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough told WYSH that the CPD was one of several agencies that assisted the TBI in serving an arrest warrant on an individual at a home on Beechwood Road in South Clinton on Wednesday morning. After the wanted individual was taken into custody without incident, authorities believed that a second wanted individual might be on foot in the area near Beechwood and Portwood Roads and the CPD issued a Code Red alert for individuals in that area advising them to stay indoors while the search continued. Officials at South Clinton Elementary School, acting out of an abundance of caution, locked the exterior doors and kept students inside for recess. Chief Scarbrough said this morning that at no time were students ever in any danger and that the school was never placed on lockdown.

The second suspect was not located in South Clinton, but was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in the Powell area. The Code Red alert was lifted for the affected area at around 5:30 pm.

In addition to units from the CPD and THP—whose contingent included a helicopter—officers from the TBI, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI were said to have been on the scene.

The names of the individuals arrested and the charges against them were not immediately available.

As it was a TBI-led operation, local authorities referred questions to the agency. We have reached out to the TBI, which says more information is forthcoming. When that becomes available, we will share it with you on the air and online.