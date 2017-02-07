Home / Community Bulletin Board / Community Wellness and Safety Fair in OR in April

Community Wellness and Safety Fair in OR in April

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

The City of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Schools, and Community Wellness and Safety Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The fair is open to all Oak Ridge city employees, Oak Ridge Schools employees, retirees, and their families.  The entire Oak Ridge community is also invited to participate.

The Oak Ridge Civic Center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Organizers have sent out a vendor registration form. Space is limited and will be offered on a “first to register, first reserved” basis.

To learn more, you can call Wellness Committee members Cindi Gordon at (865) 425-3559, Sandy Sexton at (865) 425-3414, or Jenifer Laurendine, Coordinated School Health, Oak Ridge Schools, at (865) 425-9028. You can also reach them by email at cgordon@oakridgetn.govssexton@oakridgetn.gov, or jllaurendine@ortn.edu.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Almost $10M in federal aid OKed for Sevier fire survivors

Nearly $10 million in federal disaster aid has been approved so far for survivors of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved