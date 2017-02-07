Community Wellness and Safety Fair in OR in April

The City of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Schools, and Community Wellness and Safety Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The fair is open to all Oak Ridge city employees, Oak Ridge Schools employees, retirees, and their families. The entire Oak Ridge community is also invited to participate.

The Oak Ridge Civic Center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Organizers have sent out a vendor registration form. Space is limited and will be offered on a “first to register, first reserved” basis.

To learn more, you can call Wellness Committee members Cindi Gordon at (865) 425-3559, Sandy Sexton at (865) 425-3414, or Jenifer Laurendine, Coordinated School Health, Oak Ridge Schools, at (865) 425-9028. You can also reach them by email at cgordon@oakridgetn.gov, ssexton@oakridgetn.gov, or jllaurendine@ortn.edu.