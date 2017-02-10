CNS: Y-12, Pantex employees contribute $1.2M to United Way

United Way contributions at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge and Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, totaled roughly $1.2 million, Consolidated Nuclear Security, the managing and operating contractor, announced Thursday. Contributions from employees, retirees, and the corporation were gathered during the sites’ recent campaigns.

The campaigns also added more than 500 Leadership Givers, who have pledged to donate $1,000 or more. Corporate gifts of some $155,000 also added to the total. Funds also were raised through special events, such as silent auctions, and the sales of jewelry, books, and food items.

“People at Y-12 really showed their support for the United Way and local communities,” said Y-12 Site Manager Bill Tindal. “Our campaign slogan this year was ‘locally sown, locally grown’ because it’s reminder that this is about our community, our friends and neighbors. United Way agencies are helping people a lot closer than we think.”

Y-12 employee contributions to the United Way are distributed in 17 East Tennessee counties, while Pantex contributions benefit the Texas Panhandle region and equated to 11 percent of the overall Amarillo and Canyon United Way campaign.