Clinton joins Campbell, Morgan other systems in closing for illness

High rates of student absences brought about because of illness has forced more East Tennessee school systems to close their doors so that students and teachers alike can get better and school buildings can be disinfected.

Campbell County schools announced early Tuesday afternoon that they will be closed through the end of the week due to illnesses including stomach viruses and respiratory issues. Later in the day, the Clinton city and Morgan County schools made the same announcement for the same reasons.

They join Knox and Scott County schools, which were closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness, as were Lenoir City schools.

Last week, several other area school systems, including Anderson, Roane and Union Counties, were closed for multiple days as students and faculty members recuperated.