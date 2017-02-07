Clinton City Hall getting facelift

You may have noticed the signs of construction at Clinton City Hall. Don’t let the plywood on the front entrance fool you, the city is open for business.

Built in 1949, Clinton City Hall had not had any major upgrades since the late 1970s and among the renovations being made is the installation of new, more energy-efficient windows.

The biggest, and so far, most visible change, is the addition of a wheelchair ramp near the main entrance, a move that will bring the city into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The renovations will also include upgrades to the audio-visual system in the City Council meeting room. That part of the project is being done in cooperation with ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, which televises meetings in the city as well as in the county and the county school system.

Holston Construction of Knoxville submitted the low bid on the project, which looks like it will cost about $210,000, all of which was included in the city’s capital outlay budget for this year.

The construction means that the various meetings of city boards and committees as well as the City Council and the School Board will be moved to other locations.

On Thursday February 9th, the Clinton School Board will meet at 5:30 pm at Clinton Elementary School.

Monday February 13th’s meetings of the Clinton Board of Zoning Appeals and the city’s Regional Planning Commission will meet in the Club Room at the Clinton Community Center beginning at 6 pm.

Tuesday February 14th and Tuesday February 21st, Clinton City Court will be held at 8 am in the Memorial Room at the Community Center.

Monday February 27th, the Clinton City Council’s regular February meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in the Club Room at the Community Center.

The estimated target date for project completion is the week of March 3rd.