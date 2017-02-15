Clinton boys survive, advance; Lady Dragons hit floor Wednesday

The District 3AAA basketball tournament continued Tuesday night at Clinton with the first night of boys’ action.

In the opener, heard on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press, the 5th-seeded Clinton Dragons built a 16-point second half lead, lost the lead and trailed the Central Bobcats 55-54 with 20 seconds to play. Travon Hill tipped in a missed shot to give the Dragons a 56-55 edge with 10 seconds to go and after turning the ball over, Central was forced to foul. Daraon Jones canned both free throws and Central was unable to get off a shot in the final seconds, allowing the Dragons to survive and advance with the 58-55 victory. Hill and SJ Powers led Clinton (11-15) with 13 points apiece and Tony Harris came in off the bench when Hill got into foul trouble in the second quarter and scored nine points. Trey Mitchell of Central (7-23) led all scorers with 18 points.

Clinton advanced to face Campbell County on Thursday night at 7:30, as the Cougars eliminated Gibbs 48-39 in last night’s second game. You will be able to hear live coverage of tomorrow’s quarterfinal round game beginning at 7:30 on WYSH and WQLA. The winner will not only advance to a Saturday night semifinal showdown with top-seeded Oak Ridge but will also punch their ticket to next week’s Region tournament.

Tonight (Wednesday February 15th) at 6 pm, tune in for another special postseason edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the sixth-seeded Clinton Lady Dragons look to defend their home floor against the 7th-seeded Gibbs Lady Eagles. The Lady Dragons (9-18) swept the two regular season meetings with Gibbs (3-22), winning 49-35 at home on December 10th and 43-33 last Friday at Gibbs. The winner of tonight’s game will face third-seeded Powell Friday night at 6:00 in a quarterfinal match-up, the winner of which will get a date with second-seeded Campbell County in the semifinals and a berth into the Region Tournament.

The second game at Clinton tonight, which will be played 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Clinton/Gibbs showdown, will be the 6/7 match-up on the boys’ side of the bracket, matching up the Anderson County Mavericks and the Halls Red Devils. The winner of that game also earns a Friday night date with third-seeded Powell. The two squads split their regular season meetings, with each winning on the other’s home floor.

Due to the 6:00 start time for tonight’s Clinton/Gibbs District tournament elimination game, Trading Time Primetime will not be heard tonight but will return Thursday at its regularly-scheduled time of 6:00.

The District 4A tournament got started last night with girls’ first-round games. The Wartburg girls clobbered Oakdale 79-39 and Coalfield whipped Jellico 78-46.

The District 4A boys’ tournament starts tonight with Oliver Springs hosting Sunbright.