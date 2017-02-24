Breakfast with the Legislators Monday Feb. 27th

Breakfast with the Legislators is Monday. It’s scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 27, in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Breakfast with the Legislators is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge. A light continental breakfast is provided at no charge, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to bring everyone up to date on what’s happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions.
Breakfast with the Legislators is scheduled on the fourth Monday of each month while the Tennessee General Assembly is in session.
Representative Ragan will also be our guest in studio on Friday March 3rd on “Ask Your Neighbor,” heard weekday mornings in the 10 am hour on WYSH and WQLA.
I attended “Breakfast with the Legislators” Monday morning and was appalled by the yelling, desk slapping, foot stomping reaction from the 33rd district representative, John Ragan. He treated the people he is supposed to represent as school children. He told us several times that this was not a town hall meeting and we should ask our question and be seated. The League of Women Voters said that the meeting was to bring us up to date on what’s happening in the Tennessee Legislature. It further said that members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. None of this happened as advertised. The next election for a representative in the 33rd. district is November 5, 2018. It is time for a better representative.
