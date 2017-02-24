Breakfast with the Legislators Monday Feb. 27th

Breakfast with the Legislators is Monday. It’s scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 27, in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Breakfast with the Legislators is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge. A light continental breakfast is provided at no charge, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to bring everyone up to date on what’s happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions.

Breakfast with the Legislators is scheduled on the fourth Monday of each month while the Tennessee General Assembly is in session.

Representative Ragan will also be our guest in studio on Friday March 3rd on “Ask Your Neighbor,” heard weekday mornings in the 10 am hour on WYSH and WQLA.