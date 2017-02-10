Borchers not only ASAP honoree

(ASAP) The votes are in and the 2017 Anderson County Ally of the Year award goes to Dr. Bruce Borchers! Dr. Borchers competed against other candidates, each nominated for their passion to create a healthy and productive Anderson County.

Other candidates included Dr. Tim Parrot, Chief Kenneth Morgan, Dr. Jim Axmacher, and Allen Handley. Citizens were able to “vote” for the candidate or candidates of their choice by making a donation to Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) of Anderson County. Each dollar counted as one vote and in the end Dr. Bruce Borchers came out on top. He was followed closely by Chief Kenneth Morgan in second place and Dr. Tim Parrot in third place.

Each candidate conducted their own campaign, but all of the candidates were united by one goal: to use their leadership, influence and communication skills to raise funds to help prevent and reduce substance abuse in Anderson County. Over $4,500 was raised during the month and a half campaign, all of which will stay in Anderson County to support ASAP’s mission to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse in Anderson County by collaborating with community partners to implement effective intervention strategies.

In addition to Ally of the Year, each year, an influential community member is recognized with the Prevention Power Partner award. This individual will have demonstrated excellent prevention support, often behind the scenes. ASAP would like to recognize Jay Yeager, Anderson County Law Director, as the 2016-2017 ASAP Prevention Power Partner. Yeager has demonstrated excellent coalition support, engaging in community-wide activities. Through his leadership, the ASAP coalition has been positioned to engage in effective policy advocacy which will empower young leaders and support prevention financially, from the local level, for a number of years to come.

ASAP also recognizes certain businesses in our community that exemplify outstanding support in substance abuse prevention. The prevention outreach we have here at ASAP would not be possible without the efforts and support of such businesses in our community. ASAP proudly recognizes Bright Star Care, Anderson County Health Department, and Clinch River Home Health with the Responsible Business Awards.

Please congratulate Ally of the Year Dr. Bruce Borchers as well as all of the candidates and award recipients who did a great job for a great cause! To learn more about ASAP or to make a donation go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007.