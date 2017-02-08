Home / Featured / Borchers named ASAP ‘Ally of the Year’

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers was named Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention—or ASAP—of Anderson County’s 2017 Ally of the Year during last week’s annual ASAP recognition luncheon.

The candidates for the honor were selected by members of the community for their desire to prevent substance abuse in Anderson County. Each candidate campaigned for votes in the form of donations to support ASAP, with each dollar representing one vote.

Borchers was named Ally of the Year after raising over $1800, outdistancing second-place finisher Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenny Morgan, who raised over $1200. Anderson County School Superintendent Tim Parrott was second-runner-up with over $1100 raised.

Proceeds from the 2017 Anderson County Ally of the Year will go to support its mission to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse in Anderson County by collaborating with community partners to implement effective intervention strategies.

For more information, visit www.asapofanderson.org.

