‘Body Farm’s’ Bass to speak at PSCC

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

Bill Bass, a forensic anthropologist who founded the University of Tennessee Anthropological Research Facility, more popularly known as “The Body Farm,” will give a lecture at Pellissippi State Community College in Hardin Valley on February 21.

His program is titled “Forensic Law Enforcement Field Operations.” It is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, in the Goins Auditorium in the Goins Building at Pellissippi State Community College. His talk will address research and field work throughout his career and more recently at the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

Bass is best known for his research on human osteology and human decomposition. He has assisted federal, local, and non-U.S. authorities in the identification of human remains. He is the author of numerous best-selling books and will have some books for sale, which he will sign.

Bass taught at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He is now retired from teaching, but he still plays an active research role at the UT Anthropological Research Facility.

The February 21 lecture is free, and it is co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and Pellissippi State Community College.

To learn more about this lecture or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call (865) 483-3571.

