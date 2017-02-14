Home / Local News / Big Turtle Dog Park work coming in March

Big Turtle Dog Park work coming in March

Jim Harris 20 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be conducting turf maintenance at Big Turtle Dog Park in west Oak Ridge starting in early March. The dog park will remain open to the public during the project.

Big Turtle Dog Park is at 2525 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

During the maintenance project, areas of turf being renovated will be closed off with orange construction fencing. The fence will be removed once the new grass has become established.

Recreation and Parks Department staff asked park users and their pets to stay out of the fenced areas while turf renovation is taking place. They also asked that park users exercise caution while staff and equipment are on site performing work.

Any questions regarding this maintenance project should be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP announces Spur lane closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary, single-lane closures on the Spur, between Gatlinburg and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved