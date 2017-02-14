Big Turtle Dog Park work coming in March

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be conducting turf maintenance at Big Turtle Dog Park in west Oak Ridge starting in early March. The dog park will remain open to the public during the project.

Big Turtle Dog Park is at 2525 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

During the maintenance project, areas of turf being renovated will be closed off with orange construction fencing. The fence will be removed once the new grass has become established.

Recreation and Parks Department staff asked park users and their pets to stay out of the fenced areas while turf renovation is taking place. They also asked that park users exercise caution while staff and equipment are on site performing work.

Any questions regarding this maintenance project should be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.