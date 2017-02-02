Home / Community Bulletin Board / Benefit spaghetti supper to aid ORPD officer

A benefit, all-day spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday February 11th at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top for Oak Ridge Police Officer David Ridenour.

Last year, David, while building his new home, had an accident with a nail gun that caused a serious injury to his eye.

Despite numerous surgeries and other treatments to try and save the eye, it had to be removed on January 24th.

A flyer announcing the event describes David and his wife Barbara as hard-working people who would help anyone, but now find themselves in need of a helping hand.

You are invited to the all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper on the 11th at Main Street Baptist, located at 214 4th Street in Rocky Top and you will have ample opportunity to fill your bellies and support this great cause as the supper begins at 11 am and will run all the way until 7:00 that night.

In addition to spaghetti, there will also be live music and an auction.

The cost is just $5, which includes a salad and a drink.

For more information, call Dan Hatmaker at 865-318-9710, Chris Janeway at 865-318-7807 or Brian Brown at 865-898-9236.

