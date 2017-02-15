Benanti guilty in bank robbery, extortion plots

A Pennsylvania man was found guilty this week in a federal courtroom in Knoxville for his role in a scheme to force bank employees to rob their own banks.

Tuesday morning, a jury found Michael Benanti guilty on all 23 counts against him and a sentencing date was set for July 25th. Benanti, who has a lengthy criminal record, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. .

After two weeks of testimony in the US District Courtroom of Judge Thomas Varlan, the jury began deliberating Monday. One of the key witnesses was Benanti’s co-conspirator Brian Witham, who has already pleaded guilty to his role in the bank robbery and extortion schemes.

The two men were accused of kidnapping the family members of bank executives in Knoxville, holding their families at gunpoint while forcing the employees to get money from their employers. The first incident locally occurred in April of 2015 when a Y-12 Federal Credit Union executive’s family was kidnapped and he was forced to take money out of the credit union’s main branch in Oak Ridge. His family was later released unharmed.

The second incident occurred in Knoxville when the two kidnapped the family of a loan officer at SmartBank and forced him to get money out of the bank. His family was also later released unharmed as well.

The pair was caught following a vehicle pursuit in North Carolina in which they were found to be driving a stolen car.

Federal authorities say that the men would extensively plan their heists, including following their intended targets on social media, and when they were arrested in November of 2015, authorities found what they described as dossiers with detailed information about possible future victims. The men also carefully plotted the routes they would use before, during and after their crimes, which were often carried out using stolen vehicles that they would destroy to hide evidence after the fact.