TWRA confirms cougars in Volunteer State

At least nine cougar sightings have been confirmed in Tennessee and TWRA says they will be monitoring the natural expansion of the cougar.

All of the confirmed sightings listed are in Middle or West Tennessee but there have been several possible sightings in East Tennessee, including here at the WYSH/WQLA studios in Clinton, but none have yet been confirmed by the TWRA.

According to TWRA the cougar is native to Tennessee, but the population sharply declined due to hunting and habitat loss.

Some officials say cougars could be beneficial, helping the state’s deer population.

According to TWRA cougars, once they establish a home range, it can extend for up to 150 miles.

It is illegal to hunt and kill cougars. The TWRA website states, “Tennessee law protects all animals for which no hunting season is proclaimed, the cougar is protected in Tennessee. It is illegal to kill a cougar in Tennessee except in the case of imminent threat of life and injury. Also, if a landowner is experiencing property damage made by wildlife, that landowner has the right to protect his/her property.”

For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/twra/article/cougars-in-tennessee#sthash.UfFsHuFB.dpuf